WATCHFUL EYES

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lee Borytsky scans the perimeter around his guard tower on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 10, 2013. Borytsky is assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. The unit's members mans the guard towers surrounding the base, armed with powerful binoculars and other hi-tech surveillance gear to watch for threats.