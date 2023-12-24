GETTING READY Capt. Phil Beck, commander of U.S. Parks, Police and Special Forces, briefs Pennsylvania Guard soldiers and airmen in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2013, on information to help them support local authorities with security, traffic control and crowd management during the 57th presidential Inauguration. About 1,300 Pennsylvania Guardsmen are participating and assisting local authorities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 182975-T-QUM73-534.jpg Photo Gallery