FIFE AND DRUM CORPS

The Fife and Drum Corps of the The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the "The Old Guard," marches on Pennsylvania Avenue during the 57th Inauguration Day events in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. More than 2,100 service members from each of the five branches are marching in the inaugural parade, with about 5,000 supporting the overall events.