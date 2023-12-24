TAKING COVER U.S. Marines and Afghan soldiers run to a compound to take cover while receiving enemy fire during Operation New Hope in Kajaki, Afghanistan, Jan. 16, 2013. The Marines are assigned to Regimental Combat Team 7. During the three-day operation, Afghan forces, with help from Marine advisors, cleared weapons caches, improvised explosive devices and enemy fighting positions from the area. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.09 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 917985-M-ACG71-451.jpg Photo Gallery