Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines and Afghan soldiers run to a compound to take cover while receiving enemy fire during Operation New Hope in Kajaki, Afghanistan, Jan. 16, 2013. The Marines are assigned to Regimental Combat Team 7. During the three-day operation, Afghan forces, with help from Marine advisors, cleared weapons caches, improvised explosive devices and enemy fighting positions from the area.

TAKING COVER

