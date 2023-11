HOWITZER BREECH

Army Spc. Michael Davis, center, checks the breech of an M119A2 105mm lightweight howitzer during a live-fire exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 16, 2013. Davis, an artilleryman, is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.