DOG DUTY

U.S. Army Sgt. Jared Donnell, left, and U.S. Army Pfc. Shelby Coldiron examine a dog at the veterinary treatment facility on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2013. Donnell and Coldiron, animal care specialists, are assigned to Public Health Command District Western Pacific. The veterinary facility, responsible for the health of Andersen’s military working dogs and Defense Department's working animals, also provides care to privately owned pets.