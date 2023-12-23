SEAHAWK STRETCH

U.S. Petty Officer 2nd Class Dina Chicas inspects an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2013. The Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.