WINTER BUNDLES U.S. military and civilian International Security Assistance Force personnel visited the Aschiana School to distribute bags of donated hats, mittens and other cold-weather clothing to children in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2013. It was the third time the volunteers visited the school, which provides vocational and literacy education to kids from the streets and refugee camps. Nearly 200 students received bags of donated goods.