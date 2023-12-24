An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric K. Shinseki address reporters after meeting at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Feb. 4, 2013. The secretaries announced that Defense and Veterans Affairs departments will accelerate the timetable to enable service members to transfer their electronic health care records from one department to the other. This decision will enable record portability by 2014 instead of 2018.

FASTER TRANSFER TIME

