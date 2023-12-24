HIGH-FIVE FRIEND

U.S. Navy Chief Christopher "Billy" Knox gives a high five to a child at the 64th annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2013. Knox, the leader of the Navy Misawa Snow Team, and team members created a snow sculpture of the USS George Washington on behalf of the base for the festival on Japan’s Hokkaido Island. This was the 30th year the naval installation sent a delegation of sailors to take part in the event.