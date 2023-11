FLIGHT LINE

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, center, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, right, on the flight line on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2013.