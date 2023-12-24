CHANGE OF COMMAND

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James N. Mattis, commander of U.S. Central Command, hands the U.S. Forces Afghanistan colors to U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. during the change-of-command ceremony for the International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 10, 2013. U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen, center, outgoing commander, has been nominated to be the next supreme allied commander for Europe.