LEAVING HEADQUARTERS

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S.Marine Corps Gen. James N. Mattis, commander of U.S. Central Command, leave the International Security Assistance Force headquarters after a change-of-command ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 10, 2013. U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. assumed command of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen.