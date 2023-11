DADDY'S VALENTINE

Rosalyn Cisneros gives her father, Army Spc. Jose Cisneros, a hug inside Freedom Hall on Fort Benning, Ga., Feb. 14, 2013. Cisneros and fellow service members assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division returned from a nine-month deployment in time to celebrate Valentine's Day with their families and loved ones.