SENATE HEARING From left, Danny Werfel, federal controller for the Office of Management and Budget, Education Secretary Arne Duncan, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, and Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter sit for opening statements during a hearing for the Senate Appropriations Committee on the impact of sequestration in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2013. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 196652-V-YHE65-347.jpg Photo Gallery