IRON FIST

U.S. Marines and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force participate in Exercise Iron First 2013 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 13, 2013. The purpose of the bilateral amphibious exercise was to improve interoperability, enhance military-to-military relations and hone individual and small-unit skills for effective crisis response across the Pacific. The Marines are assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.