Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Thai soldiers share a meal after learning various Thai infantry tactics during Exercise Cobra Gold 2013 on Camp Akatosrot in Phitsanulok province,Thailand, Feb. 15, 2013. As the largest multinational exercise in the Asia-Pacific region, Cobra Gold provides an opportunity for the United States, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia to maintain relationships and enhance interoperability.

SHARING A MEAL

