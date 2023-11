SURVIVAL TRAINING

Thai marine Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Pairoj Prasansai, right, feeds cobra blood, which can be a useful source of energy, to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jerry Clark during a jungle survival course in Ban Chan Krem, Chantaburi province, Thailand, Feb. 17, 2013. The class helped teach U.S. Marines basic jungle survival techniques as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2013.