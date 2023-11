DRILL PRACTICE

From left to right, Navy Airman Russell Spearman, Seaman Giovanna Scotti, and Petty Officers 2nd Class Christopher Savage and 3rd Class Elizabeth Olivas practice color guard drills aboard the USS Kearsarge in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 15, 2013. The Kearsarge is participating in a training exercise off the U.S. East Coast to prepare for a deployment this spring.