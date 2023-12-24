AERIAL DELIVERY

U.S. Marines jump out of the back of a KC-130J Hercules during an aerial-delivery exercise as part of Cobra Gold 2013 in Thailand, Feb. 15, 2013. U.S. and Thai marines participated in the training to enhance combat readiness and military-to-military cooperation between the two nations. The U.S. Marines are assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's 3rd Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.