Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines jump out of the back of a KC-130J Hercules during an aerial-delivery exercise as part of Cobra Gold 2013 in Thailand, Feb. 15, 2013. U.S. and Thai marines participated in the training to enhance combat readiness and military-to-military cooperation between the two nations. The U.S. Marines are assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's 3rd Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.

AERIAL DELIVERY

Photo Gallery