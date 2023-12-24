COUNCIL CONVENES Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and Iowa Gov. Terry E. Branstad convene a meeting of the Council of Governors at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2013. President Barack Obama created the council to provide a forum for governors and key federal leaders to discuss issues relating to the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 355324-I-NRR85-584.jpg Photo Gallery