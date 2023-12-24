MACKALL AIRDROP

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Williamson lands after a static line airdrop during Joint Operational Access Exercise 13-02 on Camp Mackall, N.C., Feb. 24, 2013. The exercise is designed to enhance service cohesiveness between Army and Air Force personnel, allowing both services an opportunity to properly execute heavy equipment and troop movement. Williamson is a squad leader assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Charlie Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team.