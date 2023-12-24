NIGHT JUMP

As seen through a night-vision device, soldiers provide security after conducting a night jump during a tactical exercise as part of Joint Operational Access Exercise 13-04 on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 25, 2013. The exercise is designed to enhance cohesiveness between Army, Air Force and allied personnel, allowing the services an opportunity to properly execute large-scale heavy equipment and troop movement. The soldiers are assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 4th Brigade Combat Team.