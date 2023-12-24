An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Wolfe, right, escorts Jim Otwell, left, a U.S. Agency for International Development field program officer, to the Directorate of Education in Farah City, Afghanistan, Feb. 26, 2013. Wolfe, a platoon leader, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team met with the provincial education director and visited Aboonaser-Farahi High School, Farah City's oldest high school.

FARAH ESCORT

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Wolfe, right, escorts Jim Otwell, left, a U.S. Agency for International Development field program officer, to the Directorate of Education in Farah City, Afghanistan, Feb. 26, 2013. Wolfe, a platoon leader, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team met with the provincial education director and visited Aboonaser-Farahi High School, Farah City's oldest high school.

Photo Gallery