IDOL SMILE

American Idol finalist Ace Young meets with U.S. sailors during the USO spring tour on the mess deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Feb. 28, 2013. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. U.S. Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted the tour.