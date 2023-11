DROP ZONE VIEW

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Alarcon observes a drop zone from the rear of a C-130 Hercules aircraft after deploying a light payload above Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 21, 2013. Alarcon, a loadmaster, is assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron. The C-130 aircrews demonstrated their airlift capabilities during a readiness week.