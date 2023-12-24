FARAH ASSIGNMENTS

U.S. Army Sgt. Thaddeus Hendershot, right, reads off vehicle assignments before departing Forward Operating Base Farah for a meeting at the Radio Television Afghanistan broadcast facility in Farah City, Afghanistan, Feb. 23, 2013. Hendershot is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, which visited the facility to discuss the facility’s daily operations and to discuss the increasing role of women in the media there.