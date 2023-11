HULA HIPS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Tarwon Koah challenges patients from the Likas Hospital's cancer unit to a hula-hoop contest in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, March 1, 2013. The U.S. sailors volunteered while in port to entertain children in the child cancer and blood transfusion wards, reading, playing games, music and dancing. Koah is assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable.