PELELIU LOOK

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie replenishes the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu in the U.S. 5the Fleet area of responsibility, March 3, 2013. The Peleliu is the flagship for the Peleliu Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, supports maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.