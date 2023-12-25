HOUSE TESTIMONY

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, right, testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Military Construction, Veteran Affairs and Related Agencies in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2013. Odierno, along with senior leaders from the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, asked Congress for more spending flexibility so they can maintain military readiness as sequester’s across-the-board budget cuts take effect.