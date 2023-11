TRAFFIC PATTERNS

U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Gonzalez records traffic patterns at an Afghan Uniform Police traffic checkpoint near Takhteh Pol in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Feb. 26, 2013. Gonzalez, an infantryman, is assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's Company B, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment. The unit is assisting the police by advising and providing over watch security.