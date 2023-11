ENEMY POSITION

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. David Romero, right, points out an enemy position to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kody King during Operation Bullseye in Kajaki in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Feb. 27, 2013. Romero, a combined anti-armor team section leader, and King, a machine gunner, are assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 7.