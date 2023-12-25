An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Sgt. Leslie Langford, left, comforts his military working dog, Ted, a Labrador retriever and bomb specialist, as he receives simulated medical care in the veterinary section of the Combat Support Hospital during aeromedical evacuation training on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 23, 2013. Langford, a canine handler, and Ted are assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, Fort Bragg, N.C.

CANINE COMFORT

Army Sgt. Leslie Langford, left, comforts his military working dog, Ted, a Labrador retriever and bomb specialist, as he receives simulated medical care in the veterinary section of the Combat Support Hospital during aeromedical evacuation training on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 23, 2013. Langford, a canine handler, and Ted are assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, Fort Bragg, N.C.

Photo Gallery