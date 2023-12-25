CANINE COMFORT

Army Sgt. Leslie Langford, left, comforts his military working dog, Ted, a Labrador retriever and bomb specialist, as he receives simulated medical care in the veterinary section of the Combat Support Hospital during aeromedical evacuation training on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 23, 2013. Langford, a canine handler, and Ted are assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, Fort Bragg, N.C.