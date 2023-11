RAMSTEIN WELCOME

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, returns a salute from U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, March 11, 2013. Hagel met with Breedlove after traveling to Afghanistan on his first trip as the 24th defense secretary to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders and Afghan counterparts.