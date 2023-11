TRAFFIC WATCH

U.S. Army Spc. Thomas E. Coop, left, takes a knee while providing over watch security at an Afghan police traffic control point in the Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Feb. 28, 2013. Coop is assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's Company B, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Striker Brigade Combat Team.