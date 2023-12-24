HANGAR BAY HORNET

U.S. sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18C Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, March 11, 2013. The Stennis Carrier Strike Group is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. The hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 97.