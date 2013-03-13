HORNET LAUNCH

An F/A-18C Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Mediterranean Sea, March 13, 2013. The Eisenhower departed Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleets areas of responsibility. The Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 131.