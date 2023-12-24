FIRE MISSION Army soldiers prepare for a fire mission with a 155 mm howitzer during the regiment's mission rehearsal exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 12, 2013. The rehearsal exercises develop combat skills, counterinsurgency tactics and interoperability among military forces of the U.S. and its partner nations before a scheduled deployment. The soldiers are assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 759221-D-UZU90-811.jpg Photo Gallery