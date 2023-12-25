HAND GAMES

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rosato meets with Afghan school children outside of Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 11, 2013. The Reaper team conducts patrols near the airfield to counter improvised explosive devices and indirect fire attacks as well as to engage Afghan support in protecting the base. Rosato is assigned to the 755th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Reaper Team 1.