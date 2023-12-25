HARRIER INSPECTION

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Martin Duncan inspects an AV-8B Harrier on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge in the Atlantic Ocean, March 14, 2013. The Kearsarge is deployed as part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.