An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bethany Bump conducts her pre-flight routine in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and checks with her crew chief before a mission on Jalalabad Airfield in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, March 13, 2013. Bump, a helicopter pilot, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company C, 3rd Battalion, 501st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Brigade Combat Team.

HELICOPTER ROUTINE

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bethany Bump conducts her pre-flight routine in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and checks with her crew chief before a mission on Jalalabad Airfield in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, March 13, 2013. Bump, a helicopter pilot, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company C, 3rd Battalion, 501st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Brigade Combat Team.

Photo Gallery