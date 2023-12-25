HELICOPTER ROUTINE

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bethany Bump conducts her pre-flight routine in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and checks with her crew chief before a mission on Jalalabad Airfield in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, March 13, 2013. Bump, a helicopter pilot, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company C, 3rd Battalion, 501st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Brigade Combat Team.