JAKARTA ARRIVAL

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter walks with U.S. Ambassador David L. Carden as he arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 19, 2013. Carter is on a six-day trip in the Asia-Pacific region to meet with defense counterparts and assure ally nations of the U.S. commitment to the area. Carden is the first resident U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.