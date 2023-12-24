INDONESIAN DINNER

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right center, sits down for dinner with U.S. Ambassador David Carden, left center, and other invited guests in the ambassador's residence after arriving in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 19, 2013. Carter is on a six-day trip in the Asia-Pacific region to meet with defense counterparts and assure ally nations of the U.S. commitment to the area. Carden is the first resident U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.