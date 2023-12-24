EASTER VISIT

First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Deryn Allen, left, and her younger sister, Ryann Allen, during her Easter visit with service members' families at Fisher House No. 4 on the campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., March 20, 2013. The Fisher House Foundation donates homes to enable family members to stay close to their loved ones during hospitalizations for unexpected illnesses, diseases or injuries.