PARRIS ISLAND VISIT

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gabrielle Hermes, left, gives Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff, and his wife, Deanie, a tour of her command on Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, S.C., March 21, 2013. The chairman met with commanders, drill instructors and support personnel during his visit. Hermes commands the 4th Recruit Training Battalion.