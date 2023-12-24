MACDILL ARRIVAL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel walks with Navy Vice Adm. Robert S. Harward, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, and Air Force Col. Kelly M. Martin, vice commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing, after landing on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 21, 2013. Hagel is scheduled to attend the upcoming ceremony during which Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III will assume command of U.S. Central Command.