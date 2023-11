CHANGE OF COMMAND

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel stands with Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. James N. Mattis and Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III during the U.S. Central Command change-of-command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., March 22, 2013. Hagel spoke at the ceremony in which Mattis relinquished command to Austin.