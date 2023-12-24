SHIFTING THE COLORS

Navy Seaman Vincent Peters shifts colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as it completes its homeport change from Bremerton, Wash., to San Diego, March 21, 2013. The USS Ronald Reagan's return to San Diego is the capstone event for the ship following a year-long docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Wash.