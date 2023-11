MAKING ADJUSTMENTS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Darek Kelsey, right, makes adjustments to an M40A5 sniper rifle at a live fire range on Camp Leatherneck, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 23, 2013. Kelsey calibrated his weapon before conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Kelsey is assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment.