REMOTE CONTROL

U.S. Army Sgt. Skyler Rose, right, and U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Phan, left, work together to control an unmanned aerial system during a mission readiness exercise in Hohenfels, Germany, March 16, 2013. Rose, a forward observer, and Phan, an armor crewman, are assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment.